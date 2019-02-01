AFC Telford keeper Andy Wycherley backed to step up to the task

Wycherley, who is from The Rock and grew up a Bucks fan, is set to return to the starting XI in the FA Trophy last-16 tie.

It is because Stoke loanee Josef Bursik, who was brought in to give 20-year-old Wycherley stronger competition, is cup-tied – after playing for Hednesford Town in the competition earlier this season.

Cowan wanted a response from Wycherley after England Under-19 international Bursik's arrival, and when asked if he has seen one, Cowan said: "Absolutely. It's turned out exactly as we hoped it would, to be honest.

"He has been more focused since Joe has come in, and he's been training better.

"I thought Andy played really well against Hartlepool in the last round.

"And at the same time, Joe played very well against Southport last weekend.

"But with Andy, he's back to where we wanted him to be and he's putting real pressure on Joe, so we're happy."

Top scorer Daniel Udoh and fellow striker Marcus Dinanga are also not playing tomorrow – due to suspension and being cup-tied respectively.

Amari Morgan-Smith and Andre Brown seem set to lead the line in their absence, but Cowan also has player-coach Matthew Barnes-Homer at his disposal – and he expects whoever comes in to step up to the task too.

"They wouldn't be a part of the group if I didn't think they were good enough," he added.

"Sometimes you have to be patient and wait for your chance, and then take it when it comes.

"It could be those two, but Matt Barnes-Homer is in contention as well, so we've got good options."