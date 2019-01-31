Gavin Cowan hails AFC Telford strikeforce as best in league

The Bucks are fifth in the table and Cowan has five strikers at his disposal.

Leading the way is 18-goal Daniel Udoh, although he is suspended for Saturday’s trip to Spennymoor in the FA Trophy.

He will miss out due to accumulating two bookings in previous rounds, but Cowan is confident in his other options.

Amari Morgan-Smith is on six goals, Andre Brown on four and marquee January signing Marcus Dinanga, who will also not be involved at Brewery Field as he is cup-tied, on one.

Veteran Matthew Barnes-Homer has recently become striker coach too. Asked if his attacking options are hard to beat, Cowan said: “I’d like to think so.

“I’m sure other managers will talk their strikers up as well, but when they’re on form, yes.

“I think you can have all the promise and talk about ability, but it’s about the attitude and application for me.

“If they go over the white line and they’re performing, absolutely.”

And Cowan was keen to reiterate Barnes-Homer is still considered a player as well as a coach.

“We’ve got Matthew Barnes-Homer as well,” he added.

“Let me tell you, anyone who comes to spy on our training, if they see him, he’s a right handful.

“I’m quite glad I’m retired and don’t have to mark him any more.”