Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford not good enough in defeat

They fell to a 2-0 defeat to table-toppers Bradford Park Avenue, halting a 12-game unbeaten run at the New Bucks Head.

Lewis Knight and Jamie Spencer scored for the visitors - after Darryl Knights spurned a gilt-edged opportunity for the Bucks.

"If we'd have taken one of the numerous chances we had, it would've been very different," said Cowan.

"That's one of a few things I wasn't happy with. I just don't think we were good enough.

"In the first half, we didn't press like we've been pressing. We didn't really earn the right to get on the ball.

"We were very back to front, almost long-ball-type, which was completely uncharacteristic for us.

"We like to get the ball forward, but we didn't do it with any sort of quality.

"We wanted to get it into good areas and stretch them, but it didn't happen. I just didn't think we were good enough."

Telford also failed to convert several chances in the first half.

"We didn't press high enough out of possession. We didn't work smart," added Cowan.

"On too many occasions, their back four were allowed more than two touches.

"We didn't have enough composure to then look to play.

"Going 1-0 down forced us to play, but we didn't work hard enough to get on the ball between lines. Very disappointed."