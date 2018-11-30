Zak Lilly trusts AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan over switch

Lilly left AFC Telford last week to join Tamworth on a month's loan as he works his way back from injury.

The 20-year-old made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Stourbridge and impressed playing at the back.

And he admits he is starting to become more comfortable with the switch made by Bucks boss Cowan.

"I played as a striker and defender as a boy but I must admit I didn't like being a defender then, I suppose I wanted to score goals," he said.

"But now I am playing semi-pro football with people who have had years in the game and I must trust their judgment.

"To be honest I felt comfortable at Stourbridge playing in defence and if it helps the team, or helps me to get more games, then I'm all for it.

"The intention obviously is to get me fit and get me playing games at a good level and so far after one game I have enjoyed it.

"I didn't know too much about Tamworth in terms of not having played against them but I know Jas Singh from his Telford days, Jordan Gough and Joel Kettle who I have played with and everybody has been very welcoming.

"I think the loan at Tamworth is for a month as far as I know then we'll see what happens but in the meantime if it helps the club and helps me get fit at the same time then it is a pretty good situation."