AFC Telford sign Blackpool midfielder Yusifu Ceesay on loan
AFC Telford United have completed the loan signing of Blackpool midfielder Yusifu Ceesay.
The 23-year-old arrived at the New Bucks Head last night in preparation for Saturday's clash with Bradford Park Avenue.
After an impressive season with Alvechurch last season, the Spanish born attacking-midfielder signed a two-year deal with Blackpool following a successful trial.
This will be his second loan spell away from the Tangerines after a stint with Boston United earlier this season.
Gavin Cowan told the club's official website: “Yusifu comes into our group having good Non-League pedigree earning him his move to Blackpool in the summer.
"He is extremely fast and unorthodox and has a real ambition to prove himself in the game. We’re very happy to have him on board
"Everyone at AFC Telford United would like to welcome Yusifu to the club."
