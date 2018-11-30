Menu

AFC Telford sign Blackpool midfielder Yusifu Ceesay on loan

By Tom Leach

AFC Telford United have completed the loan signing of Blackpool midfielder Yusifu Ceesay.

The New Bucks Head.

The 23-year-old arrived at the New Bucks Head last night in preparation for Saturday's clash with Bradford Park Avenue.

After an impressive season with Alvechurch last season, the Spanish born attacking-midfielder signed a two-year deal with Blackpool following a successful trial.

This will be his second loan spell away from the Tangerines after a stint with Boston United earlier this season.

Gavin Cowan told the club's official website: “Yusifu comes into our group having good Non-League pedigree earning him his move to Blackpool in the summer.

"He is extremely fast and unorthodox and has a real ambition to prove himself in the game. We’re very happy to have him on board

"Everyone at AFC Telford United would like to welcome Yusifu to the club."

