AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan is wary of Bradford PA backlash

The third-placed Bucks take on National League North table-toppers Avenue tomorrow.

Telford are determined to extend their unbeaten record at the New Bucks Head, while the visitors want to put things right after crashing out of the FA Trophy with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of league rivals Altrincham.

“I’m quietly happy with how the home form has gone,” said Cowan.

“We’ve managed to put together a very good run and I obviously want that to continue, but we’re up against a very stern test. They are going to be wanting a reaction from getting a bit of a hiding against Altrincham.

“It’s going to be a very competitive game. They’re strong in all areas. I’m familiar with how they play, having done my research.

“We’ll be ready to go, give ourselves the best chance of getting the three points. If we perform right and do what we know we can do, we’ll give ourselves a good chance.”

Cowan is hoping for a strong turnout for the encounter – have that 12th man behind them for perhaps their toughest test of the campaign.

“There are no easy games in this league. I think it is one of the most competitive leagues around, if not the most competitive,” said Cowan.

Advertising

“I think Bradford have had a brilliant first part of the season – but we have as well.

“I’m sure it’ll be a brilliant one for fans to come down and enjoy.

“Hopefully we’ll attract a lot of local support, who can get behind us and hopefully help us get the win.”

He added: “We’ve got our die-hard supporters who are always here, and those guys are very precious to me and the players.

Advertising

“We thank them, but we also want to attract some of the guys who haven’t been over the last few years.

“People have been very vocal to me about coming back.

“What I’ve loved is that there hasn’t been one moan from the fans, even when things haven’t been going particularly well.

“Everyone has been behind it, trusted the process. If that can continue, I’ll be a happy man.

“The fans are appreciating our efforts, and we’re appreciating theirs.”