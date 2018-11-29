Bernard McNally: Gavin Cowan right to prepare for Daniel Udoh offers

Everyone is looking for a goalscorer and Udoh has been just that for the Bucks so far this season.

Cowan says he has had a chat with the hierarchy on if a club comes in for him – and that is the smart thing to do.

As a manager, you have to be prepared for every scenario.

And while Cowan will want Udoh to stay and help their push for success in National League North, he knows interest could well be stepped up come January.

It happened when I was in charge at Telford – Alfie Carter went to The New Saints – and then we had to find someone else to score the goals.

Hopefully, the Bucks do end up keeping hold of Udoh until the end of the season as he seems to have the right attitude, as well as his eye for goal.