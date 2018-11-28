AFC Telford pushing for action on Chester over Adam Dawson saga

Dawson left the club earlier this month, prompting the Bucks to complain to the FA about an illegal approach, something Chester strenuously deny.

Chester insist they have done nothing wrong, however At the Telford fans’ forum at the New Bucks Head last night, Cowan said: “We didn’t see him as someone who would play every week, however he would start getting his chance. He was starting to get frustrated, and he was hard to bear in training.

“He stormed out at Alfreton and after the Boston game, when the players have to stay until 6pm, he broke that rule.

“He then told me he wanted to leave and it was going down that road. He told me he had already signed a form at Chester, which I told him he shouldn’t be telling people.

“I had a conversation with Adam and he was apologetic about it. He isn’t a bad lad and he maybe didn’t understand the seven days process, and didn’t know better. But Chester do know better, and the club has to deal with it in the right way. We don’t want clubs thinking they can just come and take our players. The issues now will be dealt with by the club, and I want to move on.”

Pryce added: “When things are done underhand we have to do the right thing for the club. We have reported it, but probably nothing will happen, they will get a slap on the wrist.”

Chester have previously released a statement saying they strenuously deny the allegations and have followed FA guidelines.

At a positive forum on Wednesday evening, Pryce told fans the club’s finances were OK, but a lot of hard work was taking place behind the scenes to keep things going.

Advertising

He said attendances were improving and the club was moving in the right direction.

Asked about potential bids for the players in January due to the club’s success, in particular top scorer Daniel Udoh, Cowan added: “When we are doing well players will attract attention, and we have to take that as a compliment.

“But we worked hard to get him in the summer, he is our player and there is no movement on that.”