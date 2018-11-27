AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan: We will do FA Trophy homework

The Bucks have been drawn at home against the Villagers in the first round of the competition, with the tie set to take place on Saturday, December 15 (3pm).

Cowan’s charges are favourites as Farsley play in the Northern Premier – one tier below Telford.

The visitors cannot be underestimated though, as they beat the Bucks’ National League North rivals Alfreton Town 2-0 at the weekend to progress.

“I don’t know a massive amount about them at the moment, but I’ll know more soon,” said Cowan.

“I’ll do plenty of research on them to make sure we are fully prepared for the game as we are determined to do well in the Trophy.

“Some people say it’s a big jump between our division and theirs, but anything can happen in cup competitions.

“We could be playing Celtic from Scotland – it doesn’t matter who you play, what level they’re from, if you are not at 100 per cent, you will most likely get punished.

“They’ve just beaten Alfreton 2-0 so that just shows what they can do.”

Farsley have reached this stage of the competition thanks to victories against Brighouse Town, Carlton Town and Alfreton.

Telford have now got to at least the first round of the Trophy for the past nine seasons.

Cowan was at the heart of the defence for Canvey Island as they got to the final in 2004, which they lost 3-2 to Hednesford Town.

“Farsley, after beating Alfreton, might be thinking this is the year that they go far in the competition, but we’re thinking the same,” added Cowan.

“There’s prize money at stake and we’re going to be at home.

“It’ll be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it.”

The Bucks beat Darlington 2-0 on Friday night to make it to the first round. James McQuilkin and Shane Sutton got the goals at Blackwell Meadows.

Meanwhile, Wrexham, who are managed by former Telford defender Sam Ricketts, will host Boston United.

The winners in the first round will receive £6,000.