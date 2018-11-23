Menu

Zak Lilly departs AFC Telford on-loan

By Luke Hatfield | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford defender Zak Lilly has joined Tamworth FC on a one-month loan.

Zak Lilly in action during pre-season

The young defender has recently undergone a change of position at the New Bucks Head, with boss Gavin Cowan converting him from a striker to a centre back - a position in which he has impressed.

He's now headed to Tamworth on-loan as they look to contend with a number of defensive injuries.

Lilly's temporary switch will come to an end on December 22, unless Tamworth and Telford can agree to extend his move.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

