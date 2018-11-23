Zak Lilly departs AFC Telford on-loan

The young defender has recently undergone a change of position at the New Bucks Head, with boss Gavin Cowan converting him from a striker to a centre back - a position in which he has impressed.

He's now headed to Tamworth on-loan as they look to contend with a number of defensive injuries.

DEAL: Defender Zak Lilly has this morning joined @tamworthfc on loan until the 22nd December. Good Luck Zak pic.twitter.com/AhHRqYEj1p — AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) November 23, 2018

Lilly's temporary switch will come to an end on December 22, unless Tamworth and Telford can agree to extend his move.