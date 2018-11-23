Darlington v AFC Telford: Bucks eyeing a revenge mission

The Bucks slumped to a 3-0 loss at Blackwell Meadows a couple of months ago – their first defeat of the season.

Boss Gavin Cowan lamented the attitude and application of his players, who went into the clash second in National League North, as Jordan Nicholson, Harvey Saunders and Steve Thompson struck for the Quakers, who had not won at home beforehand.

That performance in a place which was once a traditional stronghold of the railway industry derailed the Bucks’ momentum for a few weeks.

But they recovered and have been firing on all cylinders ahead of tonight’s FA Trophy third qualifying round tie.

Telford are on a five-match unbeaten run.

Their stunning home record – still yet to lose at the New Bucks Head – has given fans a lot to boast about, but they have also picked up some good results on the road over the past couple of weeks.

A 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town was followed up by last weekend’s impressive 2-1 success at FC United of Manchester, where Amari Morgan-Smith sealed the three points after an Andy Wycherley error allowed United to level the scores.

Darlington, meanwhile, have been in similarly fine form.

Advertising

Tommy Wright, who was under considerable pressure before the victory over the Bucks back in September, has overseen six games without defeat – although the last four have been draws.

It seems set up to be a hard-fought affair – and Cowan is boosted by the news that all of his squad are fit and available for it.

“Everyone’s fit and healthy,” said Cowan.

“Our last game at Darlington didn’t go our way because we didn’t apply ourselves properly.

Advertising

“Over these last few weeks though, we’ve been very dominant in games.

“We’ve created a lot of chances so the one thing I would say is that we need to be a bit more clinical, convert more of our chances.

“It was nice to see Amari get his goal last weekend.

“The last two games, he’s been back up to the level of performances that I expect to see from him on a consistent basis.

“Character is a massive word that we speak about.

“I spoke a lot about it during the summer when we brought players in and they have shown it, done a job and a half.

“We’ve stood up to the fire and hopefully we do the same again at Darlington as we want to do well in the Trophy.”

Morgan-Smith is expected to keep hold of his spot up top after ending a 12-game drought last weekend.

Likely to be alongside him is top scorer Daniel Udoh.

Jon Royle, who is the club’s longest-serving current player, has been an imposing presence in the middle of the park in recent weeks so it would be a surprise to see him left out of the starting XI.

Cowan also has a decision on his hands over whether to stick with local lad Wycherley after his mistake at United, or put Leicester loanee Max Bramley back between the sticks.