AFC Telford chief Gavin Cowan keen to put things right in FA Trophy

The Bucks go to Blackwell Meadows after falling to a dismal 3-0 defeat there in September.

Cowan was delighted to be given a second chance by being drawn against them in the third qualifying round.

“Some fans may have been holding out for a draw at home, on a Saturday afternoon, against lower opposition,” said Cowan.

“But I was hoping for us to be against one of three teams, Darlington, Blyth or Curzon – the three places where we’ve lost in the league.

“We were drawn at Darlington so my prayers were answered.

“Although it is a long way to go on a Friday night and some may have wanted that home game, we should be thankful that we’ve been given a second chance – a chance to go and put things right.

“Hopefully we go there, put in a good performance, and progress in the Trophy.”

Cowan had notable success in the competition as a player.

He was at heart of defence for Canvey Island as they got to the final in 2004, which they lost 3-2 to Hednesford Town.

They beat Telford in the semi-finals.

“I’ve played in the final of the Trophy,” said Cowan.

“Ours was at Villa Park because Wembley was being rebuilt at the time.

“It would have been nice to play at Wembley but it was still a great experience to get to the final, and I’d like to create more memories in the competition as a manager.

“It’s imperative that we do well in this competition.

“There’s important prize money on the line for the club so we’re determined to do well and get that.”

If Telford come out on top in County Durham, they will receive £5,000.

The Bucks won at this stage of the competition last year, before bowing out to Blyth in the first round.

Since the club’s reformation in 2004, the best they have done is reach the semi-finals, losing to York in 2009.