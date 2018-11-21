AFC Telford players to pay their respects to lifelong fan Bill Parton

Bill had been a fan for more than 75 years and was a regular supporter on the away coach along with wife Nat.

But the club yesterday confirmed he had passed away.

A club statement read: “Everyone at AFC Telford United are deeply saddened to hear lifelong supporter Bill Parton has passed away.

“Everyone at the football club would like to send their deepest condolences to Bill’s family and friends. The Bucks will wear black armbands on Friday evening as a mark of respect when we visit Darlington in the FA Trophy.”

The club will also be holding a minute’s silence ahead of the home fixture against Bradford Park Avenue on December 1.