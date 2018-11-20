AFC Telford striker Andre Brown is told he has to be clinical

Brown was left out on Saturday as the Bucks registered a 2-1 National North success at FC United of Manchester.

He played a week previous when he replaced the suspended Daniel Udoh in the win over Boston United.

And boss Gavin Cowan admitted he had not been displeased with the former Kidderminster man’s display in that game.

“Andre didn’t come out because he didn’t play well, because he did play well,” said Cowan. “But I thought the game was set up for those two strikers (Amari Morgan-Smith and Daniel Udoh). Andre understands that, he wants to play, obviously.

“He needs to become more clinical, we’ve spoken about areas where he needs to improve but we speak about that with the other two also.

“That’s the luxury I have as manager, and I have to call it right. I felt I called it right, but once again Andre’s reaction is impeccable.

“Of course, he’s disappointed, I wouldn’t expect anything less. But he’s been brilliant around the lads, he comes on and he does well. He’s pushing me all the way.”

Boss Cowan and interim chairman Andy Pryce are holding a fans’ forum next Tuesday. It is taking place in the Learning Centre from 6pm.