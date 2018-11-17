AFC Telford are staying loyal to the project

The New Bucks Head side are sixth in a tight race at the top of the National League North – three points off the summit.

Boss Cowan, appointed in the summer, set about creating a positive mentality after too many years of, as he put it, ‘same old Telford’.

The 37-year-old wants his players to trust in the project at AFC Telford.

Cowan, who has a number of selection headaches for today’s game at FC United of Manchester, explained that there is an understanding of what is expected from all players.

“I am happy with what I have here, we have the characteristics of trust and loyalty and I remain loyal to the players as long as they do what we ask. That is the agreement we have in the changing rooms,” said Cowan.

“We will continue to take it game by game. This is a new team project in place, we won’t get excited when we win and not down when we lose, or play like we did in the three to four games. We understand where we are.”

Despite Telford’s lofty standing in the table, ex-Shrewsbury defender Cowan is keeping his feet firmly on the floor and point-black refuses to get carried away.

“In January I will probably have a look at the league, I don’t look now and only ask the staff to tell me if we drop out of the top half,” he added.

“We want to trust the process and keep evolving and we don’t need to know what is going on in the table.

“In January we will look, of course, to see where we can progress. You want more out of me than this, but I am honest and looking at the table isn’t the case with me.”

"I don’t hold anything back and we want to fans to get enthused, and there is expectation in that dressing room.

"As a football club we need to focus on remaining in that top half and go from there."