Bernard McNally: Momentum is key for AFC Telford

The 1-0 victory over Boston, courtesy of Shane Sutton’s first-half header, saw the Bucks climb to within three points of the top of National League North and also means they remain unbeaten on their own patch.

Next up is a trip to FC United of Manchester on Saturday. The hosts are down near the foot of the table but going there is never easy. They always draw a decent-sized crowd and the atmosphere is something players have to deal with.

If you look at the upcoming fixture list, it’s quite a significant game for Telford.

There’s a home game with current leaders Bradford coming up at the start of next month, before games against two other high-flyers Altrincham and Chester.

Maintaining momentum over this next stage of the season is going to be important.