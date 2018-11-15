Menu

Bernard McNally: Momentum is key for AFC Telford

By Bernard McNally | AFC Telford United | Published:

It was great to see AFC Telford continue their excellent season with another win at the weekend.

The 1-0 victory over Boston, courtesy of Shane Sutton’s first-half header, saw the Bucks climb to within three points of the top of National League North and also means they remain unbeaten on their own patch.

Next up is a trip to FC United of Manchester on Saturday. The hosts are down near the foot of the table but going there is never easy. They always draw a decent-sized crowd and the atmosphere is something players have to deal with.

If you look at the upcoming fixture list, it’s quite a significant game for Telford.

There’s a home game with current leaders Bradford coming up at the start of next month, before games against two other high-flyers Altrincham and Chester.

Maintaining momentum over this next stage of the season is going to be important.

Former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford player and manager, offering his thoughts on Shropshire football.

