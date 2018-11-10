Gavin Cowan calls for AFC Telford to be more clinical despite victory

Shane Sutton headed the home side ahead in the first half, but chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes.

However the second half was a different story, and the Bucks had chances to take the game out of the Pilgrim's reach.

As it was they didn't take the chances, but it was another win to continue their unbeaten start at the New Bucks Head.

Cowan said: "It was a another pleasing performance, they were magnificent again today and it seems to be what we have been like in the last few weeks.

"Obviously we want them to be more clinical and we will be working on that and getting shots off, but it was a great performance and a great three points.

"We have played some great stuff in the opening eight games, and now we have evolved and today we played good stuff."

The Bucks fans created another top atmosphere inside the New Bucks Head.

Cowan believes they have played a big part in the impressive home record so far this campaign.

He added: "At home it is important for the people in the club to see us get wins.

"We don't want to let anyone leave here with anything without going out hobbling."

Daniel Udoh was missing through suspension, with Andre Brown coming in alongside Amari Morgan-Smith.

The Bucks still created a host of chances without their top marksman, and that pleased the Telford chief.

He added: "It shows that we have recruited well in the summer on a tight budget.

"It is a credit to everyone at the club, they know if they come in they have to perform to stay in the side.

"It shows we have great character.

"Ellis (Deeney) was suspended today as was Daniel, and people may be thinking how it would go today but it doesn't bother me because I believe in every one of them."