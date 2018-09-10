Menu

AFC Telford handed home tie as they enter FA Cup

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United begin their FA Cup journey with a home tie against lower-ranked Bedford Town.

Gavin Cowan's National League North side enter the competition at this second round qualifying stage.

After the FA increased prize money for this season's competition, £9,000 is on offer for whichever side progresses in a tie the Bucks will be favourites to win.

Bedford Town play at step four, in the Southern League Division One Central, two divisions below Cowan's men.

The Eagles, managed by Jon Taylor, sit seventh in the early standings with two wins and two defeats.

Telford remain second in the National League North despite a first defeat of the season over the weekend as they lost 3-0 at Darlington.

The Bucks reached the first round of the competition last term, where they lost 1-0 at Hereford FC.

The New Bucks Head tie will take place on Saturday, September 22.

