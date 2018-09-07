Confident AFC Telford targeting another triumph, says Gavin Cowan

The Bucks go into tomorrow's clash in superb form, with five wins and three draws to their name.

And Cowan is determined to keep up the top work against the out-of-sorts Quakers at Blackwell Meadows, where Telford won 1-0 last season.

"Darlington are a huge club but they haven't had the best of starts," he said.

"They'll be thinking that they are due a win so we're just hoping that it's not against us.

"They've got motivation, haven't they? They'll be eager to get that first win at home so we've just got to make sure that we don't let them do that.

"We just want to go there and, although we realise it will be difficult, come away with the three points – that's the aim.

"We are going into every game looking to win it."

Telford have picked up 18 points in National League North – a number it took them until October 7, 13 games in, to achieve under Rob Edwards last campaign.

Cowan could not have asked for much more from his charges on their recent efforts, but one thing he will want from this match is to keep a clean sheet having gone six games without one.

He puts the Bucks' impressive run down to the players having the right mindset, giving their all for the cause and trusting in his philosophy.

The former defender believes if they carry on doing those things, the results will continue to be positive.

"All I ask is for the players is bring to the attitude and application, to trust in the process – everything else is done for them," added Cowan.

"We know football brings variables and surprises but, for the most part, you're in control of your own destiny.

"There's no excuses for the players, really. We just ask for the right attitude and application and expect that from them for every single game."