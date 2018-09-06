AFC Telford's Darryl Knights targets goal charge

The summer arrival from Tamworth has caught the eye for the unbeaten Bucks with his assured performances in an advanced midfield role.

And while his main job, seemingly, is to create goals for Daniel Udoh and Co, the 30-year-old is determined to be a regular scorer for Gavin Cowan’s side.

“I definitely want to improve on last year,” said Knights, who struck in last month’s 2-1 win over Brackley Town and chipped in with 10 goals for the Lambs last term.

“I got into double figures last season at Tamworth, got 10, so I’m aiming to better that, or at least match it.

“That was something I mentioned when I came here and spoke to the manager and the chairman – striving to beat what I did last year, looking to get into double figures.”

Having had spells with Tamworth, Kidderminster Harriers and Solihull Moors, Knights is no stranger to the rigours of National League North.

He, along with Cowan who served as a player-coach, was part of the Moors team that clinched the title in 2015/16.

He was relegated with the Lambs at the end of last season though so knows what should, and should not be, done to succeed at this level.

On if he is surprised at how Telford have started, winning five and drawing three so far, he said: “Not really, to be honest.

“Everything seems to be going as planned.

“I had a good chat with Gav over the summer – me knowing what the league is about and him knowing what it’s all about.

“The way we were talking, it was all positive so it’s going the way that I hoped and expected.

“That’s a testament to the playing staff, the coaching staff – everybody.

“We’re a really tight group already. Gav made sure he that got the right characters in, sat us all down, and I think that shows.

“This is one of the best groups I’ve been involved in.

“We’re all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

“There are similarities to be fair,” added Knights, when asked if the Bucks squad is similar to the Solihull one which went all the way.

“The one thing I would say that is different about this group is that there quite a few young players with a lot of potential.

“There is a few who could really push on over the next few years.”