Old AFC Telford boss will not have an advantage – Gavin Cowan

The National League North fixtures have been released and the Bucks will host Watson's Southport on the opening day.

Watson led Telford to the league title in 2013/14 but Cowan, preparing for his first season in senior management, is keen to carve out his own legacy.

"I think it is a bit irrelevant that Liam knows the club – things have changed over the last few years, since he was here," he said.

"It will be a tough game but it doesn't matter who you face. Nobody is going to hand you anything.

"There are no easy rides in the division – teams won't roll over for us, and we won't roll over for them.

"What we want to do is make sure that other teams don't like the thought of having to play us."

The Bucks have a busy first month – seven games in total – including trips to Kidderminster Harriers, Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Leamington.

The Boxing Day and New Year's Day double-header is against Nuneaton Borough – the former at home, the latter away.

They will finish against York City at Bootham Crescent – and that will be the last-ever game at the ground.

Cowan had a spell at Nuneaton as player-coach so is looking forward to facing them, and is not fazed by what could prove to be a hectic August.

"The Christmas and New Year games will be massive," he said.

"Nuneaton is a club very close to me, having been there as a player and part of the management team, so I'll relish going back there.

"In terms of August, we've been working hard so far over pre-season and our lads will have no problem with having to play seven games in the month – any paid footballer should have no problems with that.

"We've just to make sure we are prepared for what different teams will offer, while focusing on ourselves and what we can do."

Telford were beginning their pre-season schedule with a trip to Ellesmere Rangers today.

Tomorrow, they will be at Wellington Cricket Club for a players versus fans cricket match – starting at 1pm, with free entry.

They take on Steve Bruce's Aston Villa at the New Bucks Head next Saturday (3pm), with home friendlies against Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham also set to take place over the coming weeks.