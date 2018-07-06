AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan confident Adam Dawson will shine

Wideman Dawson has joined the Bucks following Elliot Newby’s sale to National League North rivals Chorley.

The 25-year-old has been at Wigan Athletic, Accrington Stanley, Leicester City, Notts County and Bristol Rovers in what has proved a nomadic career so far.

Looking to get him settled down, Cowan said: “Adam’s ability is unquestionable. His frustration has come from not playing every single minute of every game.

“I’ve explained to him he won’t be playing 900 minutes across 10 games – a player with his skillset, and in his position, cannot play consistently for 90 minutes.

“He has to be utilised properly. He had a number of offers to go elsewhere, but I convinced him we’d get the best of him.

“He can set the place alight but as a winger you’re putting in a lot of work. Sometimes you’re more effective coming off the bench – Adam understands that now.”

Adam ended last season at Southport and played with Cowan at Nuneaton a few years ago.

He has also been at Tranmere Rovers, Eastleigh, Bacup Borough, FC United of Manchester, Barrow, Kidderminster Harriers and Darlington.

Last season, the Bury-born flier played 20 league games – three on loan at Darlington from Tranmere, and 17 after moving to Southport in December.

Cowan also had a look at several trialists in a friendly against Oxford United’s Under-23s at Lilleshall Sports Centre on Wednesday.

The game ended 1-1 and the Bucks chief said: “I was over the moon with their attitude and application.

“The trialists needed that, that pressure environment, and they’ve given me and the chairman a bit of a headache.

“The standard of trialists has been through the roof.

“They’ll be involved with three more games and then I’ll start making decisions.”

Market Drayton Town duo Joe Cuff and Jud Ellis are among those on trial with Telford.

Meanwhile, the Telford United Supporters’ Association are now more involved with club matters.

The organisation, which was launched in December after the AFC Telford United Supporters’ Trust disbanded, has been gifted 50 shares – a 2.9 per cent stake – in the club by an anonymous supporter.