AFC Telford's Elliot Newby sold to Chorley

The Bucks have received an undisclosed fee for the 22-year-old winger, and inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

He grabbed a hat-trick of gongs at Telford's end-of-season awards in April including supporters' player of the year. Newby scored seven goals in 38 games for the club and became a big fans' favourite but, being from Barrow, wanted to move closer to home.

"It was very difficult for me to leave Telford as I was really enjoying my time there," said Newby after joining the Magpies, who are managed by former Buck Jamie Vermiglio.

"But the travelling was difficult, and after talking to Vermo and listening to what was being planned at Chorley, I felt that, combined with the reduced travel, would help my game progress.

"Alex has told me how good a club Chorley is to play for, and it’ll be nice to be playing alongside him again too. It might be a bit weird at first, but I’m sure in time it will be really enjoyable.”

Telford added in a club statement: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have reluctantly accepted an undisclosed fee and sell on clause for the sale of Elliot Newby to Chorley FC.

"Elliott has proven to be a popular figure at the football club so it’s hugely disappointing that we announce he will be leaving us.

"The management team and club went above and beyond in order to convince him to stay to no avail as Elliott wishes to play his trade closer to home.

"We have therefore, reluctantly accepted the offer and allow Elliott to leave and sign for Chorley.

"We would like to thank Elliot for his effort last season, wish him all the best at his new club and also in his career moving forward."