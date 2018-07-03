Joe Cuff determined to make most of AFC Telford chance

Cuff, from Donnington, has been handed an opportunity to impress by Bucks boss Gavin Cowan after a stellar season with Market Drayton Town.

The winger was named players' player of the year after Drayton managed to stay in the Evo-Stik Northern League First Division South – two tiers below Telford.

"It was a tricky season last year, but we managed to stay up," said Cuff.

"I’m a Donnington lad and to play for my home town, where I’ve been all my life, would be an honour.

"I think given the opportunity, people would be able to see what I’d bring to Telford."

Cuff has also had spells on trial at Premier League side Cardiff City, League Two outfit Lincoln City and the Bucks' National League North rivals Altrincham.

He spent time at Whitchurch Alport last campaign too.

When asked if the call from Cowan was as a surprise, Cuff added: "It definitely came as a surprise as the gaffer only called me on Monday and asked me to start pre-season with Telford on the Tuesday.

"I’ve had a few trials at a couple of clubs including Cardiff City, Lincoln City and Altrincham, as well as playing under Martyn Davies at Drayton.

"I’m very passionate about football and give my all – on and off the field."

Jud Ellis, who Cuff played with for Drayton, is also on trial at Telford.

He ended last term as the Greenfields team's top goalscorer.

They could both line up against Drayton as the Bucks head there for a pre-season friendly next Tuesday.

The first friendly for Cowan's charges is at Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday.

They are also set to play Aston Villa, Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town at home – and Barwell, Shawbury United and Bangor City away – before the league season starts on Saturday, August 4.