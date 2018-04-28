Rob Edwards eager to sort AFC Telford United deals

The vast majority of the Bucks squad are approaching the end of their agreements, only midfielder Ellis Deeney and striker Amari Morgan-Smith are tied down for next season.

Having secured National League North survival last weekend, ending the campaign at Boston United today, Edwards is eager to retain a good number of his current crop.

“I am keen, as much as everyone, to try to get it all sorted as soon as possible,” he said. “I don’t want to leave any of the players hanging around, wondering what’s going and where they’re going to be. There’s conversations to be had with a lot of the players.”

Ryan Giles and Connor Johnson will be returning to Wolves as their loans come to an end after today.

The situation is the same for top goalscorer Marcus Dinanga, going back to Burton Albion – where his deal is set to expire, the Brewers then having to decide whether to extend it.

Kane Richards will be returning to Dover Athletic, Ben Wilson to Cardiff City and John McAtee to Shrewsbury Town.

Deeney – the younger brother of Watford striker Troy – signed an 18-month deal upon his arrival from Tamworth in January.

Morgan-Smith put pen to paper on a contract for the same length of time when he joined from York City in February.

Edwards, when he arrived last summer, inherited a squad built by previous chief Rob Smith.

Some players, such as Ben Bailey and Paul McCone, who had previously agreed to stay on were then let go by the former Wolves, Villa and Shrewsbury defender.

Now having the capability to plan ahead for a season entirely in his mould, Edwards is going to be clear with those who have served him in his first year of senior management.

“The right thing to do is sit down with all of them and have a chat with them,” he added.

“As I say, it’s something we want to get done as soon we can.”