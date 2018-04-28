Boston 1 Telford 0 - Report

A penalty from former Wolves attacker Ashley Hemmings settled things at a subdued York Street.

The result saw the Bucks end up 14th in National League North.

Analysis

Wolves loanees Ryan Giles and Connor Johnson did not make the trip to Lincolnshire, writes Joe Edwards at York Street.

Henry Cowans did, but sat out because of injury. With Giles and Johnson missing, Bob Harris and Jordan Lussey were in from the off.

Giles was Telford's biggest threat in the few games prior to this one, the 18-year-old being blessed with frightening pace and a superb left foot - a real handful.

The Bucks sorely missed his presence in a low-quality first half. Pilgrims forward Kabongo Tshimanga was the only player to have any meaningful efforts - curling one just wide, and the other being straight at Ben Wilson.

Telford failed to find any rhythm. It was typical end-of-season fare.

Boston should have gone in front shortly after resumption. Somehow, Reece Thompson could only head the ball onto the post from close range.

The Pilgrims made no mistake from the spot not long later, though, as Hemmings coolly found the bottom corner.

That goal prompted a Bucks substitution, John Marsden replacing Elliot Newby. John McAtee and Jordan Murphy were also introduced, to no avail.

Rob Edwards' focus will now be on forming a side which will be more competitive next campaign.

Key Moments

58 - Penalty to Boston! The referee points to the spot following a melee in the area.

59 - Goal! Ashley Hemmings scores from the spot, sending Ben Wilson the wrong way.

Teams

Boston (4-4-2): Willis; Middleton, Keane, (c), Qualter, Brogan; Clifton (Wafula, 71), Thanoj, Abbott, Hemmings; Thompson (McGuire, 89), Tshimanga (G Smith, 85)

Subs not used: Withers, Stewart (gk)

Telford (4-4-2): Wilson; White, D Smith, Sutton (c), Harris; Lussey (McAtee, 73), Deeney, Royle (Murphy, 86), Newby (Marsden, 65); Morgan-Smith, Dinanga

Subs not used: Richards, Singh (gk)