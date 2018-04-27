Rob Edwards confident AFC Telford can go the extra mile

The Bucks round off the National League North season with a six-hour round-trip to Boston United.

Having won at Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town over the past couple of weeks, Edwards sees no reason why they cannot go out with a bang. He said: “It’d would be nice to do that, to end the season with a win.

“We try to win every single game and the lads have handled the long trips very well this year.

“They went and showed some real professionalism to win (2-1) at Spennymoor on Tuesday night, especially after having survival confirmed a few days beforehand.

“Everyone here wants to finish strongly, that’s the aim, and it’s the same for Boston as well.

“Boston played on Wednesday night and it’s the last game for both of us, both teams will really be going for it.”

Hosts Boston go into the clash 11th in the table.

Telford are 14th and could finish as high as 12th with a win.

Advertising

The Bucks will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s encounter at York Street, when the Pilgrims were comfortable 3-0 winners.

Edwards has no injury concerns but may make some changes in personnel as the games have come thick and fast this month.

“I might have to make a few changes but, fitness-wise, we’re OK,” he added.