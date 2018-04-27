Boston v AFC Telford: Pressure is off as Bucks target 12th

This time last month, quite a few Bucks fans would have had an eye on this fixture, thinking a win may be required to escape relegation, writes Joe Edwards.

A stunning run of five wins from their last seven games, though, means Rob Edwards’ charges could – if they beat Boston United – finish as high as 12th in National League North.

Whatever the result tomorrow, due to the rapid upturn in results, more supporters are optimistic for next term.

It seems Edwards – who may well be in with a shout of winning the league’s manager of the month award for April – is on to something with this group of players.

While, naturally, there will be some departures, the onus is on keeping a decent amount of them together as there is no need to start again from scratch.

One who will be off after this match is 18-year-old winger Ryan Giles.

Having contributed with two goals and seven assists in nine games, he is returning to parent club Wolves.

Giles, from St George’s, has loved his time at Telford and is hoping to sign off in style. He struck to seal a massive 2-1 win at Spennymoor Town for the Bucks on Tuesday night.

“I actually cannot believe how quick it has gone,” said Giles.

“I am very much looking forward to this game.

“The team is in very good form at the moment so hopefully we can bring this momentum into tomorrow’s game.

“On a personal note, due to it being my last game, a win would be amazing and hopefully a good individual performance from myself would top it off.”

Giles appears set for an exciting future in the game and on his ambitions for the next few years, he added: “My aims are to just keep learning as a player as I am only young and there’s still more to my game that needs adding to.

“Telford have played a massive part in my development and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff for giving me the opportunity, my team mates for welcoming me into the team and being so helpful.

“The fans, for sticking by me and supporting me, their drive and support throughout games has also played a massive part in my success on the pitch. I will just keep learning and developing as there is still a long way to go for me.”

It will also be Marcus Dinanga’s final outing before he goes back to Burton Albion.

Dinanga has been a revelation this campaign, chipping in with 25 goals – making him, by a long stretch, the club’s top scorer. He got the other goal at Spennymoor and should lead the line again.

Two players who are tied down beyond the summer are Ellis Deeney and Amari Morgan-Smith.

Signed on 18-month deals from Tamworth and York City in January and February respectively, they are both expected to start.

Telford won the reverse fixture in October 2-1, Shane Sutton and Anthony Dwyer getting the goals for the Bucks.