Menu

Advertising

Bernard McNally column: The future looks bright for AFC Telford

By Bernard McNally | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United seem to be moving back in the right direction.

Marcus Dinanga has impressed for the Bucks

Another win on Tuesday night – an impressive 2-1 victory at Spennymoor Town – means that Rob Edwards’ side have come out on top five times in their last seven attempts.

That takes some doing, especially with the huge pressure the Bucks were playing under for most of those. It shows they have made some real progress over the last few months and you would like to think a fair few of the players will remain at the club for next season.

I’m really pleased for Rob and all the players there for doing the job, staying in National League North. Success does not always come instantly and Rob has admitted he’s made some mistakes along the way, but they appear to be building something.

Rob will be much stronger for the tough introduction he has had and I’m glad he has no intention of moving on. He’s the man to take them forward.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Bernard McNally

By Bernard McNally

Former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford player and manager, offering his thoughts on Shropshire football.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News