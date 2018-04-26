Bernard McNally column: The future looks bright for AFC Telford

Another win on Tuesday night – an impressive 2-1 victory at Spennymoor Town – means that Rob Edwards’ side have come out on top five times in their last seven attempts.

That takes some doing, especially with the huge pressure the Bucks were playing under for most of those. It shows they have made some real progress over the last few months and you would like to think a fair few of the players will remain at the club for next season.

I’m really pleased for Rob and all the players there for doing the job, staying in National League North. Success does not always come instantly and Rob has admitted he’s made some mistakes along the way, but they appear to be building something.

Rob will be much stronger for the tough introduction he has had and I’m glad he has no intention of moving on. He’s the man to take them forward.