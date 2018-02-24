Elliot Newby out to fire AFC Telford to safety

Newby, 22, is back in the Bucks fold after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

He came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw at Tamworth last Saturday and was hoping to start against FC United of Manchester at the New Bucks Head today.

“In terms of the injury, that’s more or less gone now,” said Newby.

“I was on the bench for a couple of weeks and then the injury came at a bad time.

“I’m really happy now, I’m feeling better. It’s just about building it up in training now and get minutes under my belt in games.”

Newby is currently on five goals across all competitions for Telford, who went into today’s encounter third from bottom in National League North.

The former Bolton Wanderers youngster has been one of the Bucks’ stand-out performers this campaign.

“Now I’m back I feel I can be a threat, create chances and score goals – get back to how I was before the injury,” said Newby.

“I want to get to double figures by the end of the season, that’s the aim.”

Newby is hoping Telford can build some momentum following a spate of postponements over the past couple of months.

“It’s been a bit frustrating to be honest, with the postponements,” he said.

“There’s been postponements and then the injury which kept me out for a weeks – and it’s never nice to watch on from the sidelines, when you want to be out there doing your bit.

“I’m sure we’ll get a run of games shortly, to build something.

“It’s our job now to make sure we pick up the results that we need.”

One player Newby is hoping to develop chemistry with on the pitch is striker Amari Morgan-Smith.

Having arrived from league rivals York City, the 28-year-old striker has scored two goals in his first three Bucks games.

“I’ve been chatting with Amari. He’s a very good player, and a nice lad as well,” added Newby.

“He’s came in and scored himself a couple of goals so I’m looking forward to hopefully providing him with some chances.

“He’s a really positive person and that’s what we need. He’s really bought into it all.”