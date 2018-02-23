Menu

AFC Telford snap up defender Niall Maher

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have bolstered their backline with the signing of former Bolton Wanderers stopper Niall Maher.

Telford boss Rob Edwards

The 22-year-old is most comfortable playing as a centre-half but capable of filling in anywhere across the defence.

He has also had spells at Blackpool, Bury and Galway United and played with Telford's Jordan Lussey and Elliot Newby during his time at Bolton.

Bucks boss Rob Edwards said: "Niall is a player who has been training with us for some time while we had been waiting for his international clearance to come through.

"Niall is a great player with a good attitude and I am delighted to be bringing him into the club for the reminder of the season."

On the way out is midfielder Louis McGrory, who has joined Sutton Coldfield Town on loan for a month.

