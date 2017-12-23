Brackley Town 1 AFC Telford 1 - Report and pictures

The Bucks took the lead after a half hour as Marcus Dinaga found the net from the spot after Sylvan Ebanks-Blake had been taken down.

It was a battling display for the best part of an hour and it looked as if the Bucks were going to hang on for a precious three points.

But Gavin Walker had other ideas as he found the net through a scramble to rescue a point.

Analysis

Kevin Wilkin’s side showed early on why they are one of the National League North front runners, as they dominated possession, rarely giving the Bucks a chance to advance forward.

James Armson was the play maker causing the problems, but he failed to convert a long throw on the quarter hour, volleying over when unmarked in the box.

However their silky passing and retention of the ball was doing little to trouble the Bucks backline.

The visitors themselves were tidy in possession in the opening 25 minutes, but Dinaga and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake were receiving little in the way of service.

Advertising

On the half hour mark a deflected free kick from Max Leonard which missed the post by inches seemed to get the Bucks tails up.

And minutes later they were in front when referee Tom Kirk pointed to the spot, after Ebanks-Blake was upended by Shane Bryne.

Dinaga picked the pocket of the full back and found the former Wolves man who went down in the area.

The on loan Burton Albion forward picked himself up to send the keeper the wrong way, and hand the Bucks an unlikely lead.

Advertising

Five minutes later and the home side spurned their first clear cut chance, as Jasbir Singh superbly denied former Bucks forward Aaron Williams from point blank range.

However Telford’s backline, marshalled by skipper Shane Sutton was able to restrict the Saints to long range efforts throughout the half.

For the Brackley stopper Danny Lewis was a by stander in the second period, as he watched his team mates attempt to prize open Telford.

Former Bucks forward Aaron Williams got into a good area and fired inches wide from a tight angle, before substitute Jamie Lucas was denied by the feet of Singh.

It was an onslaught from the Saints and the pressure finally told as the clock struck 90 minutes.

A number of Brackley players hacked at a ball in a scramble, before Walker fired home.

The home side went for a winner but it wasn't to come, however the result was still harsh on Telford who battled valiantly in what would have been a classic away victory.

KEY MOMENTS

32 – PENALTY! Dinaga picked the pocket of the full back and found Ebanks-Blake in the box, who went down under the challenge of Bryne.

33 – GOAL! Top scorer picks up the ball and sends Lewis the wrong way from the spot to give Telford the lead.

90 – GOAL Scramble ensued in the Bucks box and Glenn Walker lashed into the net

Teams

Telford (3-5-2): Singh, White, Wilson, Johnson, Sutton, Lussey, Leonard (Cowans 54), Marsden, Ebanks-Blake (Simpson 70), Dinaga, Newby (Murphy 89)

Subs not used: Martinez, Dwyer

Brackley (5-3-2): Lewis, Myles, Gudger, Bryne, Graham (Lucas 79), Dean, Franklin, Armson, Lowe, Williams, Walker

Subs not used: Diggin, Brown, Tilney, Oti

Attendance: 440

Man of the Match: Jasbir Singh - Kept his side in the game with two top class saves from Aaron Williams and Jamie Lucas. Could do nothing about the late goal 8/10