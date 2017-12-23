AFC Telford looking to keep hold of Connor Johnson

The 19-year-old defender’s loan at the New Bucks Head is set to expire early next month.

He has been with the Bucks since September, making 12 appearances.

And Edwards – who also worked with the centre-half during his time as a coach at Wolves – hopes Johnson will continue his development with Telford in National League North.

“There has not been any discussions as of yet but we’ll definitely look at it,” said Edwards.

“There may be clubs from higher up interested and he may have to go over a few things with his agent, but he’s someone we’d definitely like to keep.

“His first game, (a 2-0 win) at Nuneaton, was excellent – he settled in straight away and has played well for us.”