AFC Telford boss Rob Edwards: Draw was fair

The Bucks held the lead for over an hour after Marcus Dinaga had fired home from the spot.

But a late leveler in the first minute of stoppage time from Glenn Walker denied the travelling fans an early Christmas present.

Bucks boss Edwards praised his sides "manful" defending as they came under immense pressure in the second half.

He said: "It was a fair result to be honest, it was disappointing to concede so late, it was the second phase of a corner, we got a block and the lad just fired it in.

"In the second half they showed a lot of quality and we had to defend manfully, Jase has made good saves, and we've got blocks in.

"The first half we were excellent and the second half we defended really, really well.

"But I am delighted to come and get a point against one of the best sides in the league."

His young Bucks have come under critisicm at times this season for showing naivity in games.

But that wasn't the case today.

Edwards added: "They were very, very good at the back, not immaculate, but the lads did really well.

"Good teams find a way to get a goal and they did that, but we have a lot of positives to take away today."