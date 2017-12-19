No excuses for AFC Telford in FA Trophy – Jaz Singh

The Bucks visit Blyth Spartans in tonight’s rearranged FA Trophy first-round tie. The winner will welcome National League Bromley in round two.

Rob Edwards’ squad are preparing for an eight hour round trip for a tie that was originally scheduled for last Saturday. But experienced shot-stopper Singh says the circumstances will not be an excuse.

“We’ve got a young squad and not many of them have experienced the long Tuesday night trips,” said Singh. “We’ve been really lucky with the chairman and management sorting overnight stays.

“I’ve been there before and it’s not the best place to be but we’ve got to adapt to it. It’s about staying strong and your quality will shine through.

“If you give footballers excuses then they’ll take them. At Telford they’ve taken away the excuses. We’ll be on time with our food on the coach.

“Most of the lads don’t work. Only four or five do. I’m doing a morning shift and a few of them will still be in bed! They’re little advantages as a young team.”

The tie will be played until completion, with extra-time and penalties if required.

The 27-year-old former Solihull keeper has been involved in a number of Trophy runs, including taking then higher-ranked York and Wrexham to replays while with the Birmingham outfit.

And he was pleased with the second round draw, which would mean the visit of eighth-placed National League side Bromley, should the Bucks progress.

He added: “I watch a lot of the Conference and there’s not a lot of difference in the leagues, only maybe one or two players with a difference.

“This year is not as strong as it has been. I was speaking with a Macclesfield player the other day and he said it’s the poorest it has been for a while.

“It’s another winnable game for us.”

Edwards’ Bucks have not played for more than three weeks due to poor weather conditions. Their last clash was the FA Trophy fourth round qualifier against Droylsden, in which Sylvan Ebanks-Blake scored on his debut.

“We want to play,” he added. “It’s been a bit of kicking our heels. We’ve been training but it’s not like playing.”