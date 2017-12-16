Menu

AFC Telford's trip to Blyth Spartans postponed

By Luke Hatfield | AFC Telford United

AFC Telford's game with Blyth Spartans has been called off, due to a frozen pitch.

The game has been called off

A pitch inspection, which took place early this morning, determined that the game could not go ahead, due to a frozen pitch.

The fixture was cast into doubt through the week, with an inspection also taking place friday night.

However, like numerous games over the past two weeks, it has also fallen foul of the adverse weather that has hit the nation.

A new date is yet to be announced.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

