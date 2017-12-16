AFC Telford's trip to Blyth Spartans postponed

A pitch inspection, which took place early this morning, determined that the game could not go ahead, due to a frozen pitch.

The fixture was cast into doubt through the week, with an inspection also taking place friday night.

Our game today is now off due to a frozen pitch https://t.co/nDmDheFLZF — AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) December 16, 2017

However, like numerous games over the past two weeks, it has also fallen foul of the adverse weather that has hit the nation.

A new date is yet to be announced.