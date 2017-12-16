Advertising
AFC Telford's trip to Blyth Spartans postponed
AFC Telford's game with Blyth Spartans has been called off, due to a frozen pitch.
A pitch inspection, which took place early this morning, determined that the game could not go ahead, due to a frozen pitch.
The fixture was cast into doubt through the week, with an inspection also taking place friday night.
However, like numerous games over the past two weeks, it has also fallen foul of the adverse weather that has hit the nation.
A new date is yet to be announced.
