AFC Telford boss Rob Edwards: I’ve got decisions to make

Edwards has a wealth of options at his disposal for the FA Trophy tie with only Jack Rea, who is nursing an ankle injury, and cup-tied Will Marsh not in contention.

There is a pitch inspection at Croft Park this evening to determine whether the game will go ahead after heavy snow this week, and Edwards said: “Hopefully the game goes ahead, fingers crossed.

“I should have everyone available apart from Jack Rea and Will Marsh, so 20 or 21 players there to choose from.

“There are decisions for me to make and players will have to miss out on the squad.

“It’s nothing personal, it’s just the name of the game.

“Everybody has to work as hard as they can to get in the team. There’s a lot of competition.”

Despite the adverse weather conditions, Telford were able to train last night and Wednesday night – and were due to do so again today.

“We don’t have all the lads in on a Friday, but we are doing some work and some analysis,” said Edwards.

“You don’t want to tire them out before the game but we trained on Wednesday and Thursday as well so the lads are prepared.”

The Bucks will be looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat to Blyth in the league earlier this season and advance to the second round of the competition.

If they draw or the game is postponed, they will play again next week – most likely on Tuesday night.

“We want to go as far as we can in the competition,” said Edwards.

“It’s the same for everyone, it’s a chance to go and get to Wembley.

“We have to go into it, believing we can make it into the next round.”

He added: “We are aware of their threats, but we have to focus on ourselves.

“It’s almost a free hit. We are going up there of the morning, travelling all the way up there, and we are going to give it all we have got.”