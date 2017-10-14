No new signings in the offing for AFC Telford

There are 21 players currently on the books – two goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and four strikers.

Edwards feels he is well-stocked in all areas and, while always on the lookout, does not feel that he urgently requires someone new and said: “There is nothing happening in terms of bringing players in at the moment.

“We are pretty happy with how the squad is at the moment.

“We have 21 lads here including Jack Rea who is injured (ankle), Aaron Hayden who is suspended and then Ryan Wilson (who was cup-tied for today’s clash with FC United of Manchester at the New Bucks Head).

“That number many actually turn out to be too much, we’ll see, but it is good to have competition for places – you always want that as a manager.”

Ex-Wolves stars Joleon Lescott and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake trained with the Bucks recently.

Edwards has ruled out a move for Lescott though while a move for Ebanks-Blake, although not out of the question, seems unlikely at this stage.

Left-back Curtis Strong was recently allowed to leave and has re-joined National League North rivals Tamworth.

Striker Matthew Barnes-Homer and midfielder Will Marsh have been left out of matchday squads in recent weeks but were likely to be involved today as seven substitutes can be named in the FA Cup – instead of five for league games.

When asked if those pair could be allowed to move on, Edwards added: “Everyone here has showed a really good attitude and they have been working hard.

“Those who haven’t been in some of the squads are not far away and the competition here is healthy.”