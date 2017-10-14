Menu

AFC Telford 3 FC United of Manchester 1 - Report and pictures

By Luke Hatfield | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have progressed to the first round of the FA Cup following a 3-1 victory over FC United of Manchester.

John Marsden of AFC Telford is fouled by Scott Kay

Henry Cowans of AFC Telford battles for the ball

Marcus Dinanga of AFC Telford scores to make it 1-0

Marcus Dinanga of AFC Telford scores from the spot to make it 2-1

Marcus Dinanga is fouled by Lloyd Allinson

Marcus Dinanga of AFC Telford scores from the spot to make it 2-1

Jordan Lussey celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1

Marcus Dinanga opened the scoring following a goalless first half just before the hour, before the visitors equalised with under 15 minutes left.

However, an injury time penalty from Dinanga saw Rob Edwards' men take the lead in the 92nd minute.

Telford then secured their safe passage two minutes later, Jordan Lussey finishing at the death.

The win now sees Telford in the hat for the first round proper, which takes place in early November.

