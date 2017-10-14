AFC Telford 3 FC United of Manchester 1 - Report and pictures

Marcus Dinanga opened the scoring following a goalless first half just before the hour, before the visitors equalised with under 15 minutes left.

However, an injury time penalty from Dinanga saw Rob Edwards' men take the lead in the 92nd minute.

Telford then secured their safe passage two minutes later, Jordan Lussey finishing at the death.

The win now sees Telford in the hat for the first round proper, which takes place in early November.