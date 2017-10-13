AFC Telford boss Rob Edwards: We can bring fans back

Victory over FC United of Manchester at the New Bucks Head tomorrow would put them in the hat for a potential clash with a Football League side.

The Bucks’ biggest home crowd so far this term is the 1,335 that watched the 2-0 loss to Salford City on August 12.

“I am looking forward to the game and it is a great opportunity to get through to the proper rounds,” said Edwards.

“It would be great to bring some fans back and we have to do our part.

“Telford have had an indifferent time over the last few years and we may have lost a few fans along the way.

“It’s up to us to bring those people back. We can’t control what the gate is of course, but we can control how we perform.

"We’ve got to convince people and the only way of doing that is by winning games and playing good football.

"We have just got to keep working hard, play for each other and work together – have a good spirit.”

Telford’s opponents FC United are in the same division – National League North – and currently in the relegation zone.

They got past Stockport County in the last round, managing to beat them 1-0 in a replay despite having nine men for the majority of the game.

Edwards insists it will be a difficult test and said: “I think it is going to be tough one.

“I don’t want people to take them lightly and be fooled by their league position as it doesn’t really reflect how they have done.

“They are a decent team and we have a lot of respect for them, as we do with everyone that we play.

“To come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Stockport and then beat them in the replay with nine men, that’s no small feat.

“On the flip side though, if we are really at it and make sure we do our jobs, I feel it is a winnable game.”

The Bucks will be without left-back Ryan Wilson for the game as he is cup-tied – after playing for Matlock Town in the competition earlier this campaign.

Aaron Hayden is suspended and Jack Rea is still out with an ankle injury but Aaron Simpson should be involved after a recovering from a hamstring injury.