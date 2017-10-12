A formation has to suit the players – and it suits AFC Telford

It’s now four home wins in a row since the 5-1 Harrogate defeat and that’s giving the Bucks self-belief ahead of the exciting Cup visit of FC United of Manchester.

One thing I learned in management is that you need the system to suit the players. Rob Edwards is using a 4-2-3-1 and it’s working. It’s packing the midfield to combat and win that area.

Shrewsbury are doing something similar with a 4-1-4-1. If you find that formula then fantastic, you keep that going.

When I was AFC Telford boss I went to a system that I didn’t particularly like, a 3-5-2 – then we went 26 games unbeaten and won promotion in 2004/2005.

We all like to think we can play this or that way, but if systems suit the players you have, you’ve got to be smart enough to stick to that.