Rob Edwards calls for more from AFC Telford after loss

The Bucks chief was pleased with the work rate of his players, but they struggled to create any openings at the New Bucks Head.

Jake Beesley scored early on for the visitors and former Telford striker Mike Phenix added a second towards the end, handing the hosts a second straight National League North defeat.

Edwards said: "I am obviously disappointed to come away with a defeat.

"First and foremost, we don't want to lose football matches.

"The lads gave everything. They worked really, really hard, especially in the first half.

"In the end, fine details decide matches. We gifted them a goal in the first half and then a set piece - we knew how strong they were at set pieces.

"It's really frustrating that we conceded from a set piece because 1-0, with six minutes of added time, you never know."

The result means, after three matches of the new season, the Bucks have one win and two losses to their name.

Advertising

They travel to Curzon Ashton on Monday ( kick-off 7.45pm).

Edwards added: "I don't think Salford particularly dominated the game, and we didn't particularly dominate the game.

"They have come away with a 2-0 win and it probably looks routine.

"I can't say we deserved to win the game because we didn't test them enough in the final areas, but in terms of work rate - they did it.

"It's just about having that bit more in the final third, and being ruthless at defending our own goal as well."