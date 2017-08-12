AFC Telford 0 Salford City 2 - Report

Jake Beesley and former Bucks striker Mike Phenix struck in each half for the Class of '92-owned visitors, who were watched on by former Manchester United and England full-back, and co-owner, Gary Neville.

Rob Edwards' side created very little and the result means they have lost two of their first three National League North games.

Analysis

Telford stuck with the 3-4-2-1 formation they used for the first two league games, but made four changes from the 3-1 loss to Brackley Town on Tuesday.

Jack Rea, Ross White, Jordan Lussey and Kieran Dunbar came in, with Joe Fitzpatrick, Will Marsh, Matthew Barnes-Homer and Jonathan Royle those making way.

The way the Bucks were set up seemed a little negative and invited pressure - and they soon fell behind.

In the ninth minute, Phenix broke down the right hand side at high speed and crossed the ball low, for the unmarked Beesley to poke home at the near post.

It was poor defending - it almost seemed to be finished off in slow motion.

Advertising

John Marsden, who was the leading the line, was being left isolated as the hosts struggled to retain possession and get anything going in the final third.

A few dodgy moments from Salford goalkeeper Maxime Crocombe aside, it just was not happening for the Bucks - it appeared too congested.

The Ammies very nearly went into the break two ahead as well, with Lois Maynard's turning volley creeping just wide of Jas Singh's goal.

Edwards made no substitutions at the interval and the second half started as the first ended, with Telford struggling to create anything going forward.

Advertising

Marsden kept working hard, though, and managed to earn a corner near the hour mark, which sparked a few minutes of high balls being launched into the box - still nothing doing.

The Bucks made a couple of changes - Jordan Gough and Rea making way for Curtis Strong and Anthony Dwyer - but Salford pulled away shortly after.

Phenix, a couple minutes after missing a good chance, diverted Ibou Touray's free-kick into the corner in the 77th minute.

Telford made one final sub - Barnes-Homer replacing White - before the end. A lot more needed from Edwards' charges if they are to get a win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night.

Key moments

9 - GOAL! The first attack of the game brings a goal for the visitors. Mike Phenix's cross from the right rolls to Salford wing-back Jake Beesley, who finishes past a despairing Jas Singh. Nobody tracked Beesley's run.

26 - A volley from Ammies midfielder Lois Maynard flies narrowly wide of the near post after some short, sharp passes.

30 - Dodgy from away goalkeeper Maxime Crocombe as his attempted clearance is blocked by John Marsden, who then manages to earn a corner. It is swung to the far post and Jordan Gough heads well over.

74 - Salford almost go two ahead. The ball is worked out to right where Richie Allen crosses for Phenix, whose volley rolls just wide.

77 - GOAL! Telford 0-2 Salford. Phenix, who has been lively throughout, gets a toe on Ibou Touray's free-kick and the ball finds the far corner.

Teams

Telford (3-4-2-1): Singh; Hayden, Sutton (c), White (Barnes-Homer, 80); Simpson, Lussey, Rea (Dwyer, 75), Gough (Strong, 71); Dunbar, Newby; Marsden

Subs not used: Royle, Martinez (gk)

Salford (3-5-2): Crocombe; Nottingham, Piergianni, Hogan (c); Beesley, Maynard, Burton, Allen, Touray; Phenix (Chukwu 89), Dudley (Ogunrinde, 86)

Subs not used: Aghayere, Foulds, Askew

Man of match

John Marsden

Had very little support up top but did not stop running and was always looking to carve out an opening. 7/10