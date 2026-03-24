Wolves young stars head off on international duty with defender handed latest England call-up and non-league loanee set for qualifiers

A total of nine of Rob Edwards' senior players are getting set for key World Cup qualifiers, friendlies and under 21 qualifiers.

And there are also a handful of youngsters from the academy who are set to represent their nations during the break.

Young goalkeeper Josh Gracey, who is currently on loan at AFC Telford United in the National League North - has been selected to represent Northern Ireland as they head to Romania.

They are facing three games in the UEFA under 19 Championship Elite Round qualifiers, where they will face Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan.

Wes Okoduwa has also received his latest call up for England under 18s as they head to Croatia for three games against Bulgaria, Spain and Croatia in the UEFA under 19 Euro 2027 first qualifying round.

There are two others who are also off on duty - with Makenzie Bradbury is in the Wales under 19 squad as they head to Spain for a friendly against the USA.

Elsewhere, Xu Bin has been named in the China senior side for the second time as they are facing FIFA World Series matches against Curacao and Cameroon.