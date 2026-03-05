Church Stretton are back with a bang in Salop Leisure League

Stretton had been inactive since January, but showed no signs off any rust as they eased to a 3-0 success at home to last season's champions Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

The points were pretty much wrapped up by half-time with all the hosts goals coming in the opening half.

James Hill fired them into an 18th-minute lead and then doubled his side's advantage just after the half- hour mark. Jack Briscoe wrapped up the scoring five minutes before the interval.

The victory took Stretton six points clear of second-placed Dawley Two, although their rivals boast a game in hand.

Dawley maintained the pressure at the top with a 3-0 success on the road at Prees United.

Ellesmere Rangers beat Wrockwardine Wood 2-1

Ross Jones was the star man for Town as he bagged all three goals. The win extended Dawley's unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

Wrockwardine Wood's title hopes took a hit courtesy of a 2-1 defeat away to Ellesmere Rangers.

Louie Millington struck in the 23rd minute to give Rangers a half-time advantage and Tawanda Melusi made it 2-0 on 76 minutes.

Aaron Powell grabbed a stoppage time goal for third-placed Wood, but there was to be no dramatic late comeback.

Lewi Neate and Regan Price were on target for NC United as they bagged a 2-2 draw away to FC Nations.

In the top flight's other game, Shifnal Town FC 1964 grabbed an impressive 4-1 win at Shrewsbury Juniors.

The clash between Telford Town Reserves and Gobowen Celtic was postponed.

Division One leaders Ercall Rangers extended their unbeaten league record to 18 games with a 4-0 win at home to Mereside Rangers.

A midfield tussle in the clash between Ellesmere and Wrockwardine

The victory took Rangers eight points clear of second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development, and with two games in hand.

Third-placed Allscott Heath Reserves also triumphed on home soil, beating Haughmond Development 4-2.

FC Nations Development were the day's biggest winners as they put seven goals without reply past visiting Ercall Evolution.

Cosmin Ghita led the victory charge with a hat-trick, while Ethan David Hanmer-Thomas chipped in with a two-goal blast. Hayden Norry and Reuben Pusey completed the scoring.

Leo Gough, Jaden Bevan and Sam Carter hit the back of the net to secure SAHA FC a 3-0 win away to Ercall Aces.

An early strike from Jordan Henderson earned hosts Wem Town Colts three points at the expense of Ercall Colts.

St Martins battled their way to a 2-1 victory at Wrockwardine Wood Development.

All the goals came in the second half with Michael Whitter firing St Martins into the lead on the hour mark.

Ryley Mcpartland levelled the scores five minutes later, but the away side were not to be denied as George McGowan bagged a last-gasp winner.

Ercall 1975 recorded a comfortable 4-1 success on soil against Shawbury United Development. Joseph Richards netted what proved to be a consolation effort for Shawbury.

AFC Weston Rhyn's scheduled home clash with Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development was postponed.