Aston Villa figure calls for Unai Emery's side to 'rise again' and reveals what happened in dressing room after Wolves defeat

Goals from Joao and Rodrigo Gomes condemned Villa to their latest defeat - which came on the back of draws against Leeds and Bournemouth.

Their only victory in their last five league outings has come against Brighton - and they have now all but fallen out of the title race picture.

The scramble for a Champions League spot is still on - with Unai Emery's side sitting third in the table heading into the weekend's fixtures.

Damian Vidagany, Villa's head of football operations, took to social media after the game as he does with most fixtures.

And he gave an insight into what the Villa dressing room was like following the game - and explained that Villa must not 'self-destruct' in the final weeks of the season.

He said: "Dressing room after match was very sad and Unai lifted us.

"The fans you have the right to feel whatever as football belongs to you.

"As a professionals we know it, we face it and we take our responsibility but we must always keep balance, look for solutions and run away from extreme emotions and self destruction.

"Unai and the boys will make us raise again and when that happen and we hopefully celebrate together, we won’t remind this night.

"We win together and we lose together. Keep unity and balance inside in nights like this one is what makes the difference between a to be a rollercoaster or a STRONG PROJECT That is WHAT WE ARE. UTV!"