The West Brom Opta prediction on Championship table - and it is not good at all for Albion fans

This season it is especially difficult with surprise packages at both ends of the table.

For Albion fans, it has been easier to predict defeats rather than victories this season - and that pattern of results has led to the Baggies being at the wrong end of the table.

Now there are 14 games left of the season - supporters are finding themselves looking at the table more regularly, even when other sides are playing and the Baggies are not.

But what are the statistics now saying about Albion's chances of survival?

Despite currently sitting in the bottom three, Opta are predicting that Leicester City will pull away from the drop zone onto 56 points which will be enough for survival and to finish in 18th place.

It comes as the Foxes are set to appoint experienced manager Gary Rowett as their new boss.

Opta also says Charlton will finish slightly below the Foxes on 56 points - with Portsmouth in 20th position having picked up 53 points.

Then comes Blackburn on 51, and Opta are predicting that they will finish in the final survival spot only on goal difference ahead of Albion who are also predicted to pick up 51 points.

Opta are predicting a tight race for survival with just five points separating Leicester and Albion - while Oxford United are predicted to be relegated alongside Sheffield Wednesday a handful of weeks before the end of the season.