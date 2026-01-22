Women's round-up: Goals galore with huge cup wins across the region

A hattrick inside 33-minutes from Maddie Jones, along with braces from Katie Doster, Eva Stanley and Lucy Brown, secured a convincing win for Salop in their first outing of the year.

Boss Darel Tidman-Poole was pleased with the result but insisted there is still room for improvement.

"Our expectations of the group are always going to be high because of what we want to achieve," she said.

"At the same time we have to manage the situations like today in terms of the opposition and what they are there to scrap and fight for.

Shrewsbury Town Women manager Darel Tidman-Poole

"We spoke the group about being kind to each other, staying connected and not expecting everything to go perfectly, which it didn't by any stretch of the imagination.

"But the pleasing thing is, we dominated well in areas that we should have done, used the ball well, and a big part of the game was the clean sheet."

Shrewsbury currently sit fifth in the West Midlands League Premier, 10 points behind leaders Redditch Borough, but with four games in hand.

While pleased to progress in the cup, Tidman-Poole stressed the importance of maintaining focus on the league campaign ahead of Sunday's trip to second-placed Lye Town.

"The further we can go in cup competitions the better," she added. "We need to make sure we maintain focus on our league campaign and perform.

"But, it is nice to have these journeys and have the opportunity as a group to make memories. We are pleased to be in the next round."

Elsewhere, Shifnal Town remained unbeaten this season with a 10-0 demolition of Bridgnorth Spartans.

Rebecca-Lee Bown scored a hat-trick, Emily Cooper netted twice from the bench, while Demmie Bown, Tayler Davies, Maisie-Mae Docherty, Coleen Johnson and Carlia Johnson were also on target. Shifnal visit Alvechurch in the League Cup on Sunday.

Telford Town also advanced, recording their third consecutive win in all competitions with a 4-0 victory over Whitchurch Alport. Worthen Juniors thrashed SAHA FC 10-0, while Dawley Town beat Prees United 4-2.

In the Women’s League Vase, Allscott Heath claimed a 4-0 win over Stafford Town.

In West Midlands League Division One, AFC Telford United began the year with a 3-1 victory at Rugby Borough, moving them up to sixth in the table.

Elsewhere, The New Saints’ defence of the Genero Adran Trophy ended at the semi-final stage following a 3-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

In the Shropshire League Premier, Shrewsbury Up & Comers thrashed Allscott Heath Development 10-1 away from home, while Newport Girls were beaten 4-0 at Albrighton.