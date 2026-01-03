'Finally': 20 of the best fan and celebration pictures as Wolves win for first time this season

A superb first half display saw Wolves blow away the visitors with three goals before the break. They had more second half chances and it could be more - but they had done enough to end their agonising wait for a win.

Here are some of the best bits of action from a memorable afternoon at Molineux!

John Arias celebrates his opener for Wolves

Arias tucks away the first goal

Arias celebrates his first goal in Wolves colours

Hwang strokes home the second goal from the penalty spot (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Delighted for Hwang (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Matheus Mane celebrates the third goal (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves fans behind their side on the way to their first win of the season (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards celebrates with the Wolves players and fans (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Assistant boss Harry Watling salutes the Wolves fans at full time (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards celebrates with his players at full time (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Edwards is all smiles with star boy Matheus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Edwards and Mane take the applause from the South Banlk (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves fans in full voice (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolves fans are loving it on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A delighted Rob Edwards after his side's win (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)