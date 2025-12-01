Bucks dig in for a deserved reward on the road

Radcliffe led twice and perhaps enjoyed the officials’ benevolence, but any sense of injustice the Bucks felt was channelled into positive action rather than petulance, as Dylan Allen-Hadley and Matty Stenson replied to secure a 2-2 draw.

The second-half comeback by Kevin Wilkin’s team was soured by a late dismissal for defender Oliver Cawthorne, who collected a second booking from referee Scott Henry.

Wilkin expressed afterwards that the official’s handling of the game had been too influential on the result.

There was an element of the unknown about Radcliffe, who were missing their two first-choice strikers. Jordan Hulme, with five goals, and Rio Clegg, with a dozen, were serving suspensions.

The Bucks stuck to their tried-and-tested 4-3-3. Wilkin’s only change from the starting XI that defeated Oxford City 4-0 in midweek was Ricardo Dinanga replacing Rhys Hilton on the right of the attacking trio.

The hosts went close to grabbing a sixth-minute lead when defender Brad Roscoe drew a fine stop from Josh Gracey following a corner.

They continued to have the upper hand, and after a Bucks attack broke down, Anthony Dudley got the better of Jordan Piggott before setting up full-back Olly Thornley for a shot that forced Gracey into action.

K’marni Miller’s overlap on the other flank brought another goal attempt, albeit a tame effort as Dudley nodded the ball into Gracey’s arms.

The Bucks hadn’t got going offensively, but patient possession and a Jordan Cranston cross saw Callum McFadzean glance the ball away from Matty Stenson as he arrived for a header.

The Bucks’ improvement coincided with Radcliffe’s opener, halfway through the half.

Miller picked up possession and threaded a terrific through ball for David Ball. The Bucks’ hesitation suggested they hoped for an offside flag, but none was raised and Cawthorne’s challenge in trying to thwart Ball resulted in a penalty.

After a delay and a booking for Cawthorne, Dan Gardner stepped up and lifted his strike to Gracey’s right as the keeper went left.

Radcliffe went in pursuit of a second goal, and Dudley’s deflected strike earned a corner.

Cawthorne’s headed clearance was helped on to Williams, and he dashed away past Danny Greenfield on the right to create a counter-attack, which ended with Remi Walker’s low shot stopped by Hewelt.

As the half drew to a close, Williams forced Hewelt into a top-class save from a 25-yard free-kick.

The Bucks continued to search for a reply and Hewelt got down well to stop Ammar Dyer’s shot from 20 yards.

A goal adrift, Wilkin acted swiftly and replaced Dinanga with Jamie Meddows, who took his place on the right, for the second period.

Khanya Leshabela dragged a low shot wide from 18 yards, and a Radcliffe free-kick in response was flicked on and across the goal with no requirement for Gracey to save.

Wilkin switched things around as the game passed the hour mark, introducing Allen-Hadley.

The Bucks are blessed with plentiful wide attacking options, but Allen-Hadley offers exceptional pace, and he used it to good effect within a couple of minutes.

A diagonal ball from right to left brought Hewelt to the edge of his box; centre-back Roscoe invited him to clear, Hewelt left it to Roscoe, and both switched off to the threat of Allen-Hadley, who darted between the pair, taking possession and finding the open net.

Another Bucks’ counterpunch then ended with Meddows bending a left-footed shot just wide.

Dylan Allen-Hadley celebrates after scoring for the Bucks Picture: Kieran Stoddart

But a Bucks free-kick in the 72nd minute brought a goal for Boro.

Cranston’s plant forwards from his half was booted clear; Ball appeared half a yard ahead of Cawthorne and Piggott but capitalised on their hesitance to race on to the ball before chipping Gracey with what was an admittedly exquisite finish.

Radcliffe didn’t shut up shop and decided to try and kill the Bucks off and a partially cleared corner was returned by Michael Afuye, bringing a super tip-over from Gracey.

Stenson had found his opportunities limited, but demonstrated his quality in the 80th minute with the Bucks’ second equaliser.

Walker sent over a cross which Stenson caressed on the volley to Hewelt’s left, finding the far corner.

Both teams sought the win and Hallam Hope headed a late Radcliffe chance over.

Gracey then had to be fast to recover when he and Dyer both allowed a back pass to be intercepted by Hope, whose effort to score from wide on the left was stopped by the retreating keeper.

Ola Lawal ought to have stabbed the Bucks into a late lead, but he lacked the coolness as Hewelt rushed to him and put the ball wide.

Two minutes into added time, Cawthorne got his second booking for a tangle with Ball but Bucks saw out the game.

Overall, the outcome was a fair reflection of the Bucks’ efforts. It’s arguable that without Mr Henry’s interventions, they may have claimed a long-overdue road win, but they showed graft to match their craft and should view this result positively.